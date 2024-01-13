Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSET shares. StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.