Bell Bank Acquires 240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.71. 3,018,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,460. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

