Bell Bank Invests $258,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Viasat by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,650 shares of company stock worth $131,502. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viasat Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. 758,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

