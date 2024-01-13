Bell Bank Sells 100 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Medpace by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $286.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,814. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.63.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.