Bell Bank Sells 273 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,153 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,910 shares of company stock worth $1,946,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 931,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,414. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -132.59 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.