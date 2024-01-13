Bell Bank Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.59. 145,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

