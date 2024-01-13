Benchmark Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $128.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $150.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BABA. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.80.

Shares of BABA opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

