Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

BHLB opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 201,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

