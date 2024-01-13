BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $10.03. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 317,672 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 125.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $123,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

