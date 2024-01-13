Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 27.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1,242.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

BSEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,948 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.