Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE GGZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 4,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

