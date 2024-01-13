Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,883 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

