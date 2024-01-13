Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

