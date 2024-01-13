Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.39. 572,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,156. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.