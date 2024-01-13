Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 340.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 347,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at $12,089,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 265,195 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at $7,813,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1,380.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,726 shares during the period.

Shares of FJUL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.72. 35,450 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

