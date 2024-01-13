Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 1.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

BATS BMAR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

