Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 19,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

