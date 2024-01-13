Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $11.07 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 784,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,462. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

