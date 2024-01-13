Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

