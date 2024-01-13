Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2,249.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,939.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after buying an additional 636,674 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,332,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 315,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 282,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 257,203 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,180 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

