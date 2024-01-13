Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,594,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.27. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

