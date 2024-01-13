Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. 786,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

