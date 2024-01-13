Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,341 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $201,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,431 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

