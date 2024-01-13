Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,176 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 23,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

