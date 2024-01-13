Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,477,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,564,955.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,477,714 shares in the company, valued at $384,564,955.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,601,376 shares of company stock worth $71,221,018 over the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile



BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

