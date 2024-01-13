Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1,836.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 80,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 49.6% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 49.1% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.48. 75,455 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

