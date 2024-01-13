Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of KOCT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 2,125 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

