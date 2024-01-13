Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 136,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. 1,284,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,954. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

