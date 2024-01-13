Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.43. 462,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

