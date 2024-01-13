Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $73.94. 253,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,426. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

