Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,010. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

