Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,228 shares. The company has a market cap of $172.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.