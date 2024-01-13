Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.73% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCTT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OCTT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (OCTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTT was launched on Sep 20, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

