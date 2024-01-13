Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,410,000 after buying an additional 972,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,685,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 294,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1,205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 174,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 161,073 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMAR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.92. 12,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,923. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $33.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

