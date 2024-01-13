Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.31. 2,469,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,786. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

