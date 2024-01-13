Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $26.39 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.1% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.92. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

