bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC cut bluebird bio from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 327,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

