Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stake Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,280 shares of company stock worth $2,203,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $82.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

