BNP Paribas Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danone from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

DANOY opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

