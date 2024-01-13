BNP Paribas Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danone from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Danone Stock Up 0.3 %
Danone Stock Up 0.3 %
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
