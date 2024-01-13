Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $49.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,502.40. 167,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,304.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3,091.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,222.16 and a one year high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

