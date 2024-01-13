Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $158,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,075,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $158,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $145,550.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $31.68 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of 316.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

