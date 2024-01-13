Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.21. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

