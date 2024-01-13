Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.35 ($0.74). Approximately 1,022,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 438,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.66 ($0.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.15. The company has a market capitalization of £168.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

