British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Trading Down 0.9%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69). Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.69).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55. The stock has a market cap of £124.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,816.67 and a beta of -0.01.

About British Smaller Companies VCT2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

