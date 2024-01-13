Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,760,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

BR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.60. The stock had a trading volume of 300,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

