Brokerages Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) PT at $113.68

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BX opened at $119.39 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.