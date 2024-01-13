Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $52.90

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Pegasystems has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

