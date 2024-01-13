Brokerages Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) PT at $8.90

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

DTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair lowered Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.85.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

