Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $191.86

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.86.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

