Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Butler National Trading Up 1.7 %

Butler National stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,312. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

